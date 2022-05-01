The Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC) has announced a programme of events for the coming months as part of its festival of nature.

The charity based at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre in Co. Kildare is aiming to conserve a representative portion of Irish peatlands.

Following an absence of two years due to the pandemic, Féile an Dúlra includes both virtual and in-person activities.

IPCC explained that the festival is aimed at all members of the public with an interest in the environment, peatlands, biodiversity and climate.

The events are supported by Kildare County Council under the Festival Grant Scheme 2022.

IPCC festival

Féile an Dúlra began by celebrating the recent World Curlew Day with a walk on Lodge Bog to watch and hear the iconic bird.

IPCC also hosted an online talk entitled ‘Choosing Peat-Free in Your Garden’ to mark Earth Day on April 22.

There will be a host of events as part of National Biodiversity Week from May 13 to May 22, 2022.

This includes a ‘day of action’ at the nature reserve for butterflies and bumblebees at Lullymore West Bog in Co. Kildare.

Attendees will have the opportunity to remove small invasive saplings on the grassland and install a temporary electric fence ahead of the arrival of donkeys to boost conservation at the site.

IPCC is also organising an excursion to Girley Bog in Co. Meath where participants can gain a better understanding of peat formation and the restoration works being carried out.

In Co. Waterford, there will be an event at Fenor Bog exploring the biodiversity and ecosystems provided by peatlands.

IPCC will also be uploading a series of online videos to its social media accounts focused on the flora of fens, blanket and raised bog habitats.

As part of International Bog Day (June 24), the charity will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an event at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre.

IPCC will host a number of citizen science skill-sharing days throughout the year including water level monitoring, butterfly and bumblebee surveys and scrub clearance.

The charity encouraged people of all ages and skillsets to attend the events and recommended attendees “dress for the weather”.