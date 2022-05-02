Despite the four-day kill at most factories this week as a result of the May Bank Holiday, today (Monday, May 2) factory quotes for beef have moved on a further 5-10c/kg.

Leading the charge again this week is Foyle Meats in Co. Donegal, which is paying a base of €5.05/kg for steers and €5.10/kg for heifers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg. This is inclusive of the processors’ 10c/kg carcass weight bonus.

Most processors will pay a base price of over €5.00/kg for heifers this week if required, while steers are being quoted at €4.95-€5.00 at most outlets.

It seems as though factories can sell all the beef they can get their hands on in the current market and farmers should keep this in mind when negotiating a price with their factory agent.

Cow Price

The shackles are off in the cow beef trade this week also, as cow price continues to rise, with U-grade cows being quoted at €4.80-€4.90/kg.

€4.70-€4.80/kg is avaliable for R-grade cows with €4.50-€4.60/kg on offer for O-grade cows and 10c/kg less for P-grade cows.

Most of the stronger cow-buying processors are extremely anxious for cows again this week and the impact of this factory demand for beef will no doubt be observed in the mart trade for finished cattle too.

Under-24 month bulls are being quoted at €5.10/kg for U-grade bulls this week, with €5/kg on offer for R-grade bulls.

€4.80/kg-€4.90/kg can be secured for good O-grade bulls with €4.70-€4.80 available for P-grade bulls.

Breed bonuses are in place of 30c/kg for Angus heifers and steers and 25c/kg for Herefords.

Farmers with factory-fit cattle are selling into a market where it seems demand is continuing to grow week-on-week and should seek some assurances from their factory agent on prices and bonuses before agreeing to send cattle to the factory.

Farmers with finished dairy-bred stock that may slip into the O- grade should particularly seek assurances on at least a flat price or ‘upwards only’ flat price before sending a batch of their cattle to the factory.