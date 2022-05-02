This year, Farming for Nature is organising another season of farm walks with many of its ambassador farmers to facilitate an exchange of idea.

The farm walks are an opportunity for Farming for Nature farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land. They provide an opportunity to meet likeminded farmers, and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

A wide range of ambassador farmers are set to host farm walks this year, covering a spectrum of farming systems from tillage to dairy; forestry to market gardening; mixed stock to high nature-value farming; and conservation agriculture to productive smallholdings.

A provisional farm walk schedule has been organised for May to October 2022, which can be seen on the Farming for Nature website.

The earlier farm walks are now open for bookings, and bookings will continue to be opened on a phased basis throughout the year. Those interested can now sign up for the waiting list to be notified when a specific walk is open for bookings.

Advertisement

Lucy Bowler, programme officer with Farming for Nature, said they were delighted to showcase the wide range of farming systems and land types in Ireland.

“We feel these farm walks are a great way to exchange ideas, experiences and practical tips for farming alongside nature,” she said.

“The walks are also a wonderful opportunity to see first-hand from farmers what works and what doesn’t when it comes to supporting nature on farms.”

The walks cost €10/person to attend. As a not-for-profit initiative, all money received will be circulated back into the farming community.