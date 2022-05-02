Controlling somatic cell counts (SCC) is a key component to suppling high-quality milk. SCC can be impacted by a number of factors.

These include genetics, hygiene, milking routine and parlour maintenance.

As spring-calving dairy herds head into their peak supply months, during which about 40% of the total milk sold to the co-op will be supplied, selling the highest-quality milk possible and gaining the best price in important.

SCC

Hygiene during the milking process is of the utmost importance, as mastitis-causing bacteria can easily be spread from one cow to another.

It is important to keep the milking parlour reasonably clean and to wear the correct clothing and gloves when milking.

Having a milking routine that is both efficient and effective is an important step in the control of mastitis-causing bacteria.

Wearing gloves is also important, as they are easier to keep clean and reduce the risk of spreading bacteria.

Ensure that liners are changed when required, which is usually after 2,000 milkings.

Liners can become damaged, so they should be checked regularly and replaced if needed.

A damaged liner that is not detected can be a heaven for bacteria to grow and spread.

After cows have been milked, ensure that each cow is teat sprayed/dipped properly; this is another important part of an effective milking routine.

The spray or dip acts as a disinfectant to reduce the amount of bacteria on the teat surface.

Mastitis

Any cases of clinical mastitis samples should be taken and sent for analysis. It is important to know your enemy and to use the correct treatment plan.

Treating cases with an ineffective antibiotic is wasteful and expensive.

Getting the treatment right the first time is important not only from an antibiotic-usage point of view, but also from cost point of view.

Cows with cases of mastitis that are effected for longer than they should be are costing money in lost production.

So, ensuring that cows are treated properly and effectively the first time is important.