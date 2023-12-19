A stalwart of Golden Vale Marts in Co. Limerick has been honoured by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) with the Plunkett Award, which honours exceptional contributions to Ireland’s co-operative movement.

Ted Hunt’s lifelong contribution has been nationally recognised with the industry’s highest award, which is named after Horace Plunkett, the founder of ICOS.

Hunt, a farmer from Athea, Co. Limerick, received the honour at a special ceremony in ICOS headquarters, the Plunkett House in Dublin, which was also attended by his family.

He was first elected to the committee of Golden Vale Mart in 1974.

Hunt was born in 1935, and followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps into the Athea Co-op Creamery Committee in 1972.

That co-op, along with nine others, joined together to form a federation of co-ops that was the forerunner to Kerry Co-op Creameries. Hunt was subsequently elected to the first board of Kerry Co-op Creameries in 1974.

Back in 1958, along with others, he set up a branch of Macra na Feirme, and went on to join the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), where he went on to become vice-chairperson of the Limerick county executive.

Hunt was also present at the National Stadium in the 1960s as one of the original shareholders for the establishment of the FBD Insurance company.

In 1964, he organised 36 of his neighbours to form one of the first group water schemes in Ireland, which he ran for 20 years before it was taken over by Limerick County Council.

He joined the committee of Golden Vale Marts in Abbeyfeale in 1974 when it opened, going on the become chairperson. He was elected to the board of management of the mart, and was chair of the board from 1989 to 1992, and again from 1996 to 1999.

Hunt was chairperson of the ICOS Marts Committee from 1990 to 2001, and was also elected to the board of ICOS.

Commenting on Hunt’s service to the co-op movement, ICOS president Edward Carr said that he “stands as a pivotal and influential figure” in Golden Vale Marts.

“His life and professional journey have been marked by the development of exceptional farm management skills and knowledge, coupled with personal drive and creativity, which he has effectively utilised for the advancement of Golden Vale Marts and its members over the decades,” Carr said.

He added: “[Hunt’s] remarkable selflessness in his contribution to the co-operative sector has significantly improved agriculture, his local community, region and country. It’s a privilege for us to acknowledge his contributions by awarding him this esteemed national accolade.”