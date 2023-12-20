The Teagasc forest photo competition 2023 overall winners were announced yesterday (Tuesday, December 19), by Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett.

This years competition was entitled ‘Celebrating the New Forestry Programme 2023 – 2027’, and it was the first year where both an ‘adult’ and a ‘junior’ section featured.

A panel of judges chose a winner from each of the three themes. According to Teagasc, the final selection of the overall winners were by popular choice.

In the adult category, the overall winner was Adrian Nolan from Co. Galway.

“The striking photo is very well composed, and reminds us that fungi play an essential role in the biodiversity of the forest cycle,” a spokesperson from Teagasc said.

Advertisement

Teagasc described the junior category winning photograph as “striking”. It was won by Jack Byrne from Co. Kilkenny.

“It captured the sense of fun that can be had from a few pieces of timber, combined with a good sprinkling of imagination,” they added.

A voucher for €300 will be received by each of the winners to add to their previous voucher of the same amount, bringing their total winnings to €600.

Minister Hackett

Minister Hackett congratulated the winners, stating: “I am delighted to announce Adrian and Jake as the overall and well-deserved winners. I would like to thank all the entrants for showcasing such wonderful examples of the many roles forests play in all our lives.

“I would also like to thank Teagasc for their important work in promoting and celebrating the variety of themes contained within the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

“This programme is the most ambitious to-date, and supports landowners to plant trees in a manner that provides lasting climate, biodiversity, wood production, employment, and wider societal benefits.”

Teagasc forestry liaison officer, Paul Butler, who coordinated the initiative, said: “Teagasc sincerely thanks all participants who submitted high-quality photographs to our 2023 competition.

Advertisement

“It really is a pleasure see the varied ways the ecosystems, products and services of our forests are reflected in the images presented.

“I would also like to thank the judging panel, who had such a challenging task in selecting the winners of each theme, and also the Teagasc Public Relations Department for their invaluable help in promoting the competition.

“We look forward to organising another photo competition in 2024.”