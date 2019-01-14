Quinns’ tillage conference focusing on profit and sustainability

Quinns of Baltinglass will hold a tillage conference on Thursday, January 17. The evening is set to be an informative and varied one with a focus on profits and soil management.

David Shortall – agri sales manager with Quinns of Baltinglass – will kick off proceedings and his focus is on profitable protein production. David will no doubt give an update on the soybean crop grown by Quinns last season.

Soil will be the next topic up for discussion and the ever enthusiastic lecturer from Waterford Institute of Technology, John Geraghty, will speak on managing soils in a sustainable manner.

Back onto the topic of protein crops Ivan Whitten – Teagasc tillage advisor – will give some tips on beans agronomy.

Grain markets are always on tillage farmers minds and James Nolan – senior grain trader with R&H Hall – will give some insight into what’s happening on the trade front.

The conference will conclude with a panel discussion.

Details of the event are as follows: Venue: Killashee House Hotel, Killcullen Road, Naas, Co. Kildare;

Date: Thursday, January 17;

Time: 7:00pm.