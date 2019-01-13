200ac Cork roadside holding ‘finest to come on market’

A 200ac roadside holding, all in tillage, is being hailed as ‘the finest to come on the market in Co. Cork and Munster in recent years’.

The land at Wallstown, Castletownroche, Mallow, is all arable and top-quality tillage, in a high state of fertility, according to selling agent, Michael O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. It is all in one block with ‘excellent’ road frontage which makes it easy to manage, he said.

Renowned in north Cork as a top-class tillage farm, these lands which are level and sound, are for sale by private treaty in one or more lots.

“Located on the side of the main Mallow / Mitchelstown-Dublin road, beside the N72, [it is] approximately eight miles from Mallow; 11 miles from Mitchelstown; and 25 miles from Cork city, this is a prime roadside holding with top-quality all-purpose lands, currently in tillage,” he said.

“The holding is renowned in the north Cork area as a ‘top-class tillage farm’ but is equally suited to grassland farming. It has little or no waste and is fronting onto three roads.

“The roadside holding includes a 10,000ft² open plan modern farm building, with full planning permission, suitable for conversion to any number of uses, farm or commercial,” said the agent.

It also incorporates a central farm roadway. Mains water is available as well as two and three-phase power.