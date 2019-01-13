Sheep Welfare Scheme year 3 start date announced

The third year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme will commence on Saturday, February 2, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has announced.

Existing participants in the scheme will be automatically enrolled in year 3 and will not need to take any action should they wish to remain in the scheme.

Commenting on the programme, Minister Creed stated: “The Sheep Welfare Scheme provides support to farmers for undertaking actions which make a positive contribution to flock welfare.

“Information packs containing the 2019 terms and conditions of the scheme along with Action Record books for 2019 will shortly be issuing from my department to existing participants in the scheme.’’

Applications for participation in year 3 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme are now being accepted from new entrants to sheep farming.

For the purposes of the scheme, a new entrant to sheep farming is defined as an applicant who has applied for a new herd number from January 1, 2018, and prior to the December 31, 2018, or an applicant with an existing herd number who has not held or traded in sheep for a two-year period up to October 31 preceding the scheme year.