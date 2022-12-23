Quads are facing increasing competition from utility vehicles (UTVs) nowadays, despite the rather large price premium for the latter.

One company from Enniskillen is attempting to bridge the gap with a cab that bolts onto any quad and gives a far greater degree of protection from the elements than a standard machine.

Non-fade polycarbonate

Called the Bubble Cab, it is made by a small company called Quadcrate and consists of a galvanised frame that is attached to a quad’s carrier racks, fore and aft.

A polycarbonate sheet then wraps around the frame creating a roofed space which is further enclosed with another panel to the driver’s right-hand-side.

The plastic is said to be fade-proof and resistant to shattering, helping to prevent the intrusion of rocks and branches into the cab in the event of a rollover.

Currently, its inventor can make no claims about adding to the safety of the operator for it has yet to be certified as a safety cab, however, its robust construction is likely to reduce the incidence of total inversion of the quad.

Quadcrate receives further award

The unit has been awarded a silver medal at LAMMA 2023 in the Future Innovations category. This is in addition several other awards the company has won since its formation in 2009.

The founder of the company is William Allingham who builds all the products on the family farm, on which they run a sheep flock and suckler herd.

The fencing package from Quadcrate makes the job easier and quicker

Having purchased an ATV for farm use, it was decided to increase its versatility by creating various attachments that enabled it work more efficiently and expand the scope of what it could do.

There is now a range of products available to, not only quad owners, but also operators of UTVs, the major item being a transport cage that sits on the rear towball and may be used for carrying, sheep, lambs or calves.

The cost of the basic Quadcrate Bubble Cab for ATVs is €1,835 including VAT, and all products are CE approved.