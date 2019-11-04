HSA to commence ATV public consultation this month

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has issued a request for comments and observations by written submission on draft safety, health and welfare at work regulations 2019.

According to a statement from the HSA: “The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 places an obligation on the HSA to keep relevant statutory provisions under review, and to submit to the minister any proposals it considers appropriate.

Before submitting legislative proposals to the minister, the act states that the authority must consult with persons or bodies that appear to be appropriate having regard to the proposals.

According to the HSA, the overall objective of these amending regulations is to reduce the level of death and serious injury associated with the use of sit-astride ATV’s in the workplace.

The HSA outlined that this is achieved by providing a specific legal requirement for safety precautions such as the wearing of head protection and for the attainment of professional training by operators of ATV’s, more commonly known as quad bikes.

Continuing, the HSA said it is conducting “a broad consultation process and is requesting submissions from across all sectors that may be affected”.

All interested parties are invited to provide their views in writing to the authority as part of this consultation process.

Concluding, the statement noted: “The proposed amending regulations are being brought directly to the attention of a range of stakeholders, particularly in the agriculture and forestry sectors and more broadly to those within the land-based and utilities sectors who may have a particular interest in ATV safety.”