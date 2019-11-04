Low pressure to dominate weather pattern this week

Low pressure will continue to dominate weather patterns this week with spells of rain forecasted and temperatures trending colder than average from midweek.

According to Met Éireann, today, Monday, November 4, will start mostly cloudy and misty in places with outbreaks of rain.

However, according to the national forecaster, sunny intervals will also occur and it will become mainly dry across the western half of the country this afternoon.

Spells of rain will be heaviest and most persistent in east Leinster.

Top temperatures today will range from 8° to 11°.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will persist in eastern coastal counties tonight, with drier clearer conditions prevailing elsewhere and lowest temperature of 3° to 7° in moderate, northerly winds.

Tuesday morning will see rain clear on the east coast leaving a largely dry day countrywide.

Sunny spells will occur in many places, however, mostly cloudy conditions will prevail near the east coast, with cloud increasing over the eastern half of the country during the afternoon.

Top temperatures on Tuesday will range from 8° to 11°.

Tuesday night will be dry in most places with isolated showers affecting Atlantic coastal counties.

On Wednesday, after a dry start in the east, outbreaks of rain in the west will gradually extend eastwards over the country through the course of the day with some heavy and possibly thundery falls.

Maximum temperatures will range from 6° to 9°, but 10° or 11° in southern and south-western coastal counties.

Thursday will see showers or longer spells of rain with hail possible. Conditions will gradually become drier and brighter intervals will be experienced at times later in the day.

Top temperatures on Thursday will be 6° to 9° and it will feel cold in the mostly moderate, northerly winds.