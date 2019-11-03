Wicklow Mountain Sheep Breeders’ Association holds 77th annual show and sale

The Wicklow Mountain Sheep Breeders’ Association held its 77th annual show and sale on October 6, at Blessington Livestock Mart, Co. Wicklow.

There was a strong entry of 160 shearling Cheviot rams, with a high clearance rate reported.

John Malone, the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ Association’s chairperson, said: “There was a strong demand for good-quality shearling Cheviot rams.

“Buyers came from all parts of the country to purchase the rams on offer.

The high prices achieved, coupled with a strong clearance rate, clearly show how sought after the Wicklow Cheviot sheep are and their importance to both the hill and lowland sectors.

“Top rams on the day sold from €1,000/head to €1,500/head, with very few rams not sold,” John added.

Advertisement Shearling ram results: First prize: Pat Corrigan, with the overall champion – €4,000;

Second prize: Ned Fox, with the reserve champion – €2,400;

Third prize: Pat Corrigan – €2,000;

Fourth prize: David Corrigan – €2,200;

Fifth prize: Ned Fox – €2,200;

Sixth prize: John Corrigan – €1,100.

The winner of the aged ram category was awarded to Joe Burke for his four-year-old ram, that sold for €750.

Best group of three shearling rams: First prize: David Corrigan;

Second prize: Pat Corrigan;

Third prize: Ned Fox.

He noted: “The best wool on the day went to James Fox from Calary, Co. Wicklow, for an outstanding pen of rams with the best wool seen in years at the show.

“I would like to thank all the buyers for helping to make the day a great success, and all of the exhibitors for the tremendous quality of their rams.

“Furthermore, a special word of thanks to John Doyle and all the staff at Blessington Livestock Mart who worked so hard on the day,” John concluded.