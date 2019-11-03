Survey results: Considerable interest in renewable energy on farms

The ‘state of the nation’ survey – conducted with almost 3,000 farmer participants in recent weeks by AgriLand and Empathy Research – has revealed that 44% of respondents have considered renewable energy options on their farms – but the costs are too high.

However, a combined 60% of participants have expressed interest in renewable energy sources going forward.

2,921 respondents participated in this broad-ranging, open (online) survey, conducted through AgriLand.

Survey

The survey opened on Wednesday, September 11, and closed on Monday, September 16.

In the questionnaire, respondents were asked: “Which of the following would best describe your behaviour in relation to renewable energy?”

Advertisement I’ve considered including more renewable energy sources on my farm, but the costs are too high; I don’t feel well informed enough when it comes to renewable energy; I’ve made changes on my farm to include more renewable energy sources and will make more; I wouldn’t know where to start looking for information about renewable energy sources; I don’t fully understand what renewable energy is; There’s no way I’d consider renewable energy sources for my farm; and I’ve made changes on my farm to include more renewable energy sources but won’t make any more. Seven responses were given to choose from; these included:

44% of participants chose the first response, saying they have considered renewable energy sources but are impeded by costs.

Meanwhile, almost a quarter of respondents – 24% – don’t feel well informed enough on the topic.

13% have made changes to include renewable energy sources and intend making more, while 10% don’t know where to start looking for information on the matter.

4% of respondents selected the topic that they don’t fully understand what renewable energy is; with an equivalent percentage stating that there is no way they would consider renewable energy sources on their farms.

Finally, 3% said that they had made changes to include renewable sources already but do not intend making any more.

Analysis

From the above results, it is evident that the majority of respondents are interested in making changes of some form or other, with a combined 60% having either considered making changes or have already made changes.

However, it is clear that most participants do not feel well informed enough on the matter, with a combined 38% professing to not feeling well informed enough on the topic to make a move.

Finally, just 4% of respondents ruled out making any change in favour of renewable energy sources going forward.