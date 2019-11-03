14ac roadside holding in Blackwater, Co. Wexford, for auction

A 14ac roadside holding at Ballyvaloo, Blackwater, Co. Wexford, that enjoys stunning coastline views, will go under the hammer shortly as the owners are retiring.

The lands are located along the Blackwater to Curracloe coast road (R742), 4km from Blackwater; 3.5km from Curracloe; 500m from the coast; and 12km from Wexford town.

“Both Blackwater and Curracloe are popular coastal villages with a selection of shops, services, amenities and primary schools,” said the selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Wexford town is situated along the M11 Dublin/Rosslare route at the mouth of the River Slaney and is the largest town in Co. Wexford with a population in the region of 20,000.

“It has a large range of shops, services, hotels, amenities and both primary and secondary schools servicing the town along with a large surrounding rural hinterland,” he said.

‘Property potential’

“The lands have good frontage onto the public road and are laid out in four divisions. Currently circa 10ac are in stubble after tillage with the remaining circa 4ac in grazing.

The lands are generally of good quality and enjoy stunning views of the coastline. The property may have potential for a residential dwelling, subject to planning permission.

“This land and property would appeal to local farmers or someone looking to seek planning to build a property,” said the agent. The guide price is €9,000 to €10,000/ac.

“Demand is generally strong in this area and land in the area generally sells for €8,000 to €12,000/ac,” said David.

The Blackwater auction will take place in the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, on Friday, November 15, at 3:00pm.

Further details are available from Quinn Property, 26 Main Street, Gorey, Co. Wexford, by phoning: 053-948-0000.