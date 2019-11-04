Tension mounts as IFA presidential debates ‘head west’ this week

A total of four Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential debates will take place this week – three of which will be in Connaught and one in Co. Westmeath.

To date, the three IFA presidential candidates – John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods – and the two deputy presidential candidates – Thomas Cooney and Brian Rushe – have taken part in five debates in counties Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Galway, Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, on Monday, November 4;

Mayo, Travellers Friend Hotel, Castlebar, on Tuesday, November 5;

Roscommon/Sligo/Leitrim, The Bush Hotel Carrick on Shannon, on Wednesday, November 6;

Longford/Westmeath, Mullingar Park Hotel, on Thursday, November 7. This week, debates for the following counties will take place in:

All meetings will commence at 8:30pm.

Tension mounting in presidential debate

The IFA presidential debate took a fiery turn on Friday night when IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan launched a scathing criticism of one of his opposing candidates in the race, Angus Woods.

The Co. Tipperary pig farmer’s remarks come on the back of comments made by Woods – a sheep, suckler and tillage farmer from Co. Wicklow – at this week’s hustings event at the Springhill Hotel in Co. Kilkenny.

At the event Woods defended his own role as chairman of the IFA’s National Livestock Committee, and defended the work of the committee over the course of recent years – a time when beef farmers around the country have rallied against low beef prices.

However, Cullinan, on Friday, November 1, said he is “calling out” his contestant for suggesting that he has “done a good job” and “been an effective leader” for livestock farmers.

In a statement, the current national treasurer of the organisation said:

“Angus Woods is living in his own bubble if he thinks he has delivered for livestock farmers over the past two years.”