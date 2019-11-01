Cullinan calls out Woods on ‘effective leadership’ claims

Presidential candidate in the upcoming (Irish Farmers’ Association) presidential election Angus Woods has been ‘called out’ by his contestant Tim Cullinan over his suggestions that he has done a good job and been an effective leader for livestock farmers.

Cullinan said: “Angus Woods is living in his own bubble if he thinks he has delivered for livestock farmers over the past two years.”

According to Tim Cullinan: “Drystock and beef farmers see Angus Woods as weak, a poor negotiator, all talk, no action and even more damningly, with no ideas.”

Proof of Angus Woods’ leadership failure was his dereliction of duty in the beef sector since the drought of 2018.

“His deafening silence and inaction in the recent beef protests raises very serious questions for farmers about his suitability to be president of the IFA,” Cullinan added.

Cullinan said in his nationwide canvass of farmers he is coming up against “nothing but disillusionment and criticism of IFA’s handling of the beef crisis”.

Speaking plainly, Angus Woods cannot deny or escape from his responsibility in the proliferation of breakaway groups after drystock and beef farmers felt they were not being taken seriously by the IFA.

He said: “Angus Woods is completely out of touch with reality if he thinks a price of €3.50/kg for steers and €3.55/kg for heifers is a viable price.

Even in the chaotic negotiations in the recent beef talks, incredibly, Woods – the IFA livestock chairman – was on the same side as the beef factories, defending the 30-month age limit.

“Respected figures in the industry like Professor Paddy Wall, Pat McDonagh of Supermacs and Lidl said there was no valid basis for the penalty that cost farmers over €10 million in 2018.”

Concluding, Cullinan said: “Angus Woods’ display of arrogance and self-satisfaction is in stark contrast with the reality beef and livestock farmers are experiencing on the ground, where their very existence is under serious threat.”