Dairygold awards 2 UCC students with bursaries

Dairygold Co-operative Society has awarded two annual undergraduate bursaries to students undertaking the the new Agricultural Science Degree at University College Cork (UCC).

The two successful students were: Hannah Dinan from Clarecastle, Co. Clare, and Liam Wall from Crookstown, Co. Cork and they were presented with their bursaries today, Friday, November 1.

Dairygold Co-op’s CEO, Jim Woulfe, congratulated the successful students and said: “Dairygold’s commitment to sponsoring these bursaries reflects the importance of continued investment in people development across our business on an ongoing basis.

We’re very pleased to be playing an active role in developing the talent our industry needs to keep meeting ambitious growth and expansion targets.

Continuing, Woulfe said: “The Bachelor of Agricultural Science programme focuses on practical skills, the science behind modern agriculture, and on supporting students to gain skills in farm management, business acumen and modern farm technology over their four years of study.

It will also include a placement opportunity which will provide students with experience of working in modern Irish agriculture.

Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy concluded by saying: “I wish all the students well in the future as they pursue their education.

“I’m sure they will go on to make their mark in Irish agriculture and Teagasc are delighted to be involved in this new degree.”