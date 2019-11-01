UCC Agricultural Science Degree launched by Minister Creed

The new Agricultural Science Degree at University College Cork (UCC), has been officially launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today, Friday, November 1.

The degree will be delivered in collaboration with Teagasc, and was launched by the minister at the Teagasc, Animal and Grassland, Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

The first intake of 24 students took place in September 2019, and those students attended today’s event.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Creed said: “This degree will provide graduates with a strong foundation in the core scientific, economic and sustainable principles underpinning Irish pasture-based farming.

It will equip future leaders of the industry with the skills needed to drive the future of the Irish agriculture and food sector.

Speaking in Moorepark today, president of UCC, Patrick O’Shea said: “There has been a deep collaboration between UCC and Teagasc over several years.

“Both institutions share a mutual wish to contribute to the long term development of the Irish agri-food industry.”

The degree will be delivered in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Studies at UCC, and in the Animal & Grassland Research Centre in Teagasc Moorepark.

Also speaking at the launch, the director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle, said: “This is an exciting time in Irish agriculture with opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The best and brightest graduates will be needed in the industry in the future and I am confident this degree will equip students with the scientific, technical and business skills needed to prosper.

Concluding, the Teagasc director said: “This new BAgrSc will further strengthen our excellent collaboration with UCC under the Teagasc/UCC Strategic Alliance.”