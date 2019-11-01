What are the stand-out job opportunities in the agri-sector?

If you’re looking to change directions and move on to something new in the agriculture sector, then these job opportunities might peak your interest.

These jobs cover a wide range of skill sets and experiences in the sector, including livestock, machinery and agronomy.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply, visit AgriRecruit.

Livestock Manager

Country Crest Farming, based in Lusk in north Co. Dublin, is looking for a livestock manager to manage its state of the art beef and livestock enterprise, which comprises a pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Hereford suckler herd.

Necessary skills for this job include sound leadership and decision making; experience in purchasing, livestock, calving and husbandry; delivering the highest animal welfare standards; and familiarity in regulations and quality schemes from Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The job offers a salary package that is commensurate with the skill that you bring. Click here for more information

Machinery Technician

Teagasc is looking to fill a permanent post of a machinery technician to work at Kildalton College in Co. Kilkenny.

The role is to provide technical support to the running of educational programmes operated by the college.

The main duties and responsibilities will include, among others: preparing and delivering machinery/workshop skills training in line with approved curriculum; undertaking practical skills assessment and machinery proficiency testing of students; and assisting in the supervision of students on work experience.

Essential qualifications for this post are a Level 6 QQI qualification (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline (agricultural machinery/ mechanisation/engineering); and a full driver’s licence. Click here for more information

Commercial Manager

AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, is looking to hire a commercial manager.

You will be a valued member of our senior management team, reporting to the managing director. You will be our senior sales executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online/digital media and the agricultural sector is desirable. You will consistently meet and exceed targets as the business expands and grows rapidly.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a new digital media company. Click here for more information

Technical Support Engineer

Fullwood Packo – which provides milking and cooling equipment – is looking for a technical support engineer to join its support team.

The role will entail such duties as: providing engineering and technical support service for the company’s equipment; developing, organising and delivering technical training on all Fullwood Packo products and services; and a number of other technical and supervisory functions.

The successful applicant will need to have an engineering or electrical qualification; experience in the agricultural sector; and knowledge of an additional European language. Click here for more information

Agronomy Sales Manager

New Generation Agriculture Ltd is looking for a highly motivated and experienced agronomy sales manager to join its team.

The role will be to manage a small sales team and distributor network while delivering agronomy, soil fertility, nutritional and biological consultancy to farms in your area.

The successful candidate will advise and be involved with all agronomy aspects: crop protection guidance; nutrient management; soil fertility consultancy; and providing appropriate advice to customers.

The role will require developing strong relationships with farmers, customers and distributors, and having a passion for precision and sustainable farming techniques. Click here for more information