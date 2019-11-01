Auction report: Focusing on Ford at this stunning sale

Many eye-catching tractors changed hands at Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale at Sutton (England) on Saturday, October 19.

According to Cheffins, this sale (which is run on a regular basis) is “Europe’s largest auction of its type”.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on some of the “classic” Ford tractors that were offered for sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is detailed in each accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1987 Ford TW-25 (pictured below) was described as follows: Force II; serial number 918008; inner and outer rear wheel weights; “ex-farm example”. It sold for £12,500 (plus VAT).

This 1987 Ford TW-15 (pictured below) was described as follows: Force II; serial number 918228; “in good ex-farm condition”. It sold for £13,000 (plus VAT).

This 1983 Ford 6710 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B426160; reported by the vendor to be “in totally original condition and showing a genuine 1,561 hours”. It failed to sell. The top bid was £11,000.

This 1994 Ford 8630 (pictured below) was described as follows: 2WD; Dual Power; “a cancelled export order and subsequently sold to a contractor and used mainly for mowing duties”; 4,039 hours. It failed to sell. The top bid was £21,000.

This Ford 6610 (pictured below) was described as follows: Force II; Super Q cab. It sold for £9,000 (plus VAT).

This 1976 Ford 6600 (pictured below) was described as follows: “in good ex-farm condition”; “showing a genuine 3,053 hours”. It sold for £6,200 (plus VAT).

This Ford 5000 (pictured below) was described as follows: “expertly restored from head to toe”; Goodyear rear tyres. It sold for £9,000 (no VAT).

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.