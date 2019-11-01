Poor conditions forecasted by Met Éireann

Cloudy, blustery and wet conditions are being predicted for the coming days by Met Éireann, while there is a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for four counties.

The warning will be valid from 2:00pm today, Friday, November 1 to 2:00pm tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, and will affect counties Galway, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Today will be cloudy and misty, though many eastern ares will start off dry today. Bands of showery rain will spread from the west during the late morning and afternoon.

Some heavy downpours will occur locally today, especially across the west with a risk of hail and thunder. Southwest winds will increase strong with gale gusts in the west. Highest temperatures will be in the range of 12° to 15°.

Tonight will be very blustery, with occasional heavy showers, according to Met Éireann. These showers will be prolonged and very heavy in the south and west, with the possibility of squalls.

South-west winds tonight – veering west – will be up to gale force widely, with some severe gusts in the south and south-west. There will also be the risk of flooding.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 5° and 8°.

Tomorrow will much the same, with heavy rain continuing across the midlands, south, and south-west.There will, however, be the occasional dry spell in the east of the country. There will be south-west gales and severe gusts in the the south, in highest temperatures of 11° to 13°.

Sunday, November 3, will continue this trend, with prolonged and heavy spells of rain, especially over the south and east, bringing the risk of flooding. Winds will be strong, with gales likely near the coasts.

It will stay very unsettled on Monday, November 4, with the east of the country now seeing most of the wet spells. Winds will shift to affect more northern areas, but will still be strong with the occasional gale gust. It will also be noticeably cool.

Things will improve noticeably on Tuesday, November 5, when winds will ease and showers will most likely be isolated, with most places getting good dry spells.

However, the current signs are for the conditions to continue unsettled after that.

Drying conditions will be moderate to poor, with the best conditions on Tuesday. Spraying conditions, meanwhile, will be limited.

Most soils are currently saturated or waterlogged, and more moderately drained soils could become waterlogged with the coming rain.