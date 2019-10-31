Government announces €15 million funding for rural villages

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has today, Thursday, October 31, announced that 156 rural towns and villages will be awarded a collective total of €15 million funding.

Minister Ring made the announcement in Killawalla, Co. Mayo, which is one of the successful villages that will receive funding under the 2019 Scheme.

The funding will be awarded under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme whis is described as “a key part” of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme.

Funding awarded to individual towns and villages this year generally ranges from €20,000 to €100,000, with 26 projects receiving between €100,000 and €200,000 for more ambitious proposals.

Projects approved include public realm enhancements, the re-purposing of community buildings and other measures aimed at making small rural towns and villages more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work.

The regeneration of the Square in Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan, by replacing footpaths, removing overhead cables and installing decorative lighting;

Developing the community hall in Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare, as a civic space to facilitate co-working;

Public realm improvements in Killawalla, Co. Mayo, including village centre and heritage trail enhancements. Examples of projects being supported in today’s announcement include:

In announcing the funding, Minister Ring said: “The Town and Village Renewal Scheme forms an important part of the Government’s drive to enhance our rural towns and villages and to make them attractive places in which to live and work.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today to be able to allocate a further €15 million.

Almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016.

Minister Ring continued: “Interest in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year was very high and the scheme was heavily oversubscribed.

“It was not possible to fund all of the applications received, but I am pleased that many of the towns and villages which have been successful this year are receiving funding under the scheme for the first time.”

Concluding, Minister Ring said: “The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund”.

Details of the successful projects under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme are available here.