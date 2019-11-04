Teagasc seeks ag-science graduates for temporary contracts

Teagasc is seeking applications from Agricultural Science graduates with a Level 8 degree for employment on a temporary basis.

A total of 18 Teagasc offices across the country are seeking the graduates. The applicants should be available to start the temporary contract in December 2019.

The vacancies come as Teagasc will be providing a derogation support service to clients between the months December 2019 to March 2020.

The applicants’ roles will be to draw up derogation plans for Teagasc clients.

Applicants should have a good agricultural knowledge of nutrient management planning, soil sample results, stocking rate calculations and the Nitrates Directive.

Furthermore, the successful candidates will be required to provide a derogation support service to clients and meet weekly derogation targets.

They will be expected to assist management and administrative staff in achieving good governance and risk management through co-operation and adherence to administrative procedures and practices including GDPR and assist Teagasc in meeting the commitments of its ‘Quality Customer Service’ charter and action plan.

Finally, candidates will be expected to fully cooperate with the provisions made for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of themselves, fellow staff and non-Teagasc staff and co-operate with management in enabling Teagasc to comply with legal obligations.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time is also expected to be adhered to.

Cork;

Limerick;

Kerry;

Laois;

Tipperary;

Waterford;

Kilkenny;

Wicklow;

Wexford. The posts will be available in the following locations:

Interested candidates should submit their Curriculum Vitae along with the locations they are interested in by e-mail to: [email protected] no later than 12:00pm on November 11.

Click here to find out more.