Rainfall warning issued with risk of spot flooding in east

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties for today, Monday, November 4.

Issued by the national meteorological office this morning, the alert will be in place from 8:00am this morning through to 9:00pm tonight.

The warning will be in effect for counties: Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Wicklow; and Meath.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns there will be spells of heavy rain today with a risk of spot flooding.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the country, there will be few bright or short sunny spells, but conditions are expected to be misty and mostly cloudy.

Rain will affect much of Leinster, with some heavy falls at times in eastern areas, with a risk of spot flooding, while there will be occasional showers elsewhere, Met Éireann predicts.

Top temperatures will stay at 8° to 11° but it will feel cooler in freshening northeasterly winds, which will be stiff in some coastal areas.

Tonight will see cloud and outbreaks of rain persist in eastern coastal counties for a time, with drier clearer conditions expected elsewhere.

Lows of 3° to 7° are expected while moderate northerly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty on some coasts.

Early showery rain along parts of the east coast will soon clear tomorrow morning, to leave a largely dry day countrywide.

There will be some good sunny spells, but cloudy periods also and top temperatures again of 8° to 11°.