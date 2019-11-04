Garda ‘roadshow’ to tour Tipp marts in November

An Garda Síochána has scheduled an information and education “roadshow” of events which will travel to marts across Co. Tipperary during the month of November.

Seeking to engage with local farmers, road safety, crime prevention and farm safety will be the key messages for Gardaí at these events.

In a statement on social media on Saturday evening, November 2, members of An Garda Síochána based in the “premier county” said:

“Today we held an information/education day at Cashel Mart to highlight vehicle safety, legal compliance, crime prevention, advice on farm safety and the need to mark property.”

Advertisement Thurles Mart on November 11;

Nenagh Mart on November 12;

Cahir Mart on November 20;

Newport Mart on November 21;

Tipperary Town Mart on November 22; and

Roscrea Mart on November 29. The Garda post added that the Tipperary Road Policing Unit (RPU) roadshow will be in a number of locations, including:

Gardaí concluded by encouraging all to stop by and say hello.

Gunholders reminded of safe ammo storage

Meanwhile, last week, Gardaí in Co. Meath issued a statement reiterating the rules and regulations that gun holders must comply with.

In the statement, Gardaí provided information on the topic of the storage of ammunition at home and while out hunting.

For storage of ammunition for a relevant firearm, it was noted that a holder or an excepted person shall, when the relevant firearm is not in use, ensure that all ammunition for the relevant firearm in his or her possession is stored – in a receptacle that is locked, and separately from any firearm in which the ammunition is capable of being used.