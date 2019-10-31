Gardaí reiterate regulations for gun holders
Members of An Garda Síochána have issued a statement reiterating the rules and regulations that gun holders must comply with.
Gardaí in Co. Meath took to social media to remind gun holders – which include a substantial proportion of the farming community and rural dwellers – of their responsibilities under their licences.
In the statement, Gardaí provided information on the topic of the storage of ammunition at home and while out hunting.
For storage of ammunition for a relevant firearm, it was noted that a holder or an excepted person shall, when the relevant firearm is not in use, ensure that all ammunition for the relevant firearm in his or her possession is stored: in a receptacle that is locked, and separately from any firearm in which the ammunition is capable of being used.
- The relevant firearm is: concealed from view; and stored separately from the ammunition; and
- The ammunition is stored in a receptacle that is locked.
This, according to Gardaí is to comply with the European Communities (Acquisition and Possession Of Weapons And Ammunition) (Amendment) Regulations 2019.