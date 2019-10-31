Glanbia mixes Irish oats and milk in an instant porridge

As winter draws in people across the country are turning for their porridge.

This week, Glanbia Ireland has added another choice to the breakfast shelves as it launched a new product – Avonmore ready-to-eat porridge, which is gluten-free and produced from Irish oats and milk.

The product sees Glanbia Ireland’s dairy and grain sides merge together to produce a product from 100% natural ingredients.

The porridge comes in a microwaveable pot and is ready to go in three minutes.

Barry Foley, who is a research and development chef for fresh foods, commented on the launch.

“Our new, fresh Avonmore porridge is ideal for those busy consumers. Three minutes in the microwave and you have a healthy, natural and nourishing breakfast made in Co. Kilkenny with the best Irish milk and oats from Glanbia farmers.”

Advertisement

Doubling of gluten-free oats area

The product launch comes as Glanbia Ireland expands its gluten-free oats programme. In September of this year, the company announced that it was looking for more farmers to grow gluten-free oats.

Speaking on the decision to double the area of the crop being grown for the company, John Kealy – head of grains at Glanbia Ireland – stated: “Gluten-free oats is a premium grain and delivers better opportunities for farmers.

We plan to double the acreage, albeit off of a small base, to keep pace with growing demands for gluten-free produce.

AgriLand caught up with Mariea O’Toole at this year’s National Ploughing Championships to learn more about the planned increase in the area of gluten-free oats being grown for the company.

Avonmore porridge is now available in a selection of stores.