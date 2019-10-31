Dunbia launches 3 new graduate and apprenticeship development programmes

Dunbia has launched three new training and development programmes, which will help boost the future skills of the UK’s meat processing industry.

The programmes will cater for young people and graduates who want to embark on a career within the sector, as well as supporting those already working in the industry, with upskilling and further professional development.

Brighter Futures

The two-year ‘Brighter Futures’ programme will offer graduates the chance to experience different aspects of the supply chain, including:

Livestock procurement;

Manufacturing operations;

Food safety and quality;

Sales and commercial;

Engineering;

Accounting and finance;

New product development;

Human resources; and

Sustainability.

Continuous development and training are central to the programme which seeks to help graduates develop into Dunbia’s leaders of the future.

Graduates on the programme will also have access to mentors who will provide one-to-one coaching. They will also participate in a bespoke management development programme with fast track career progression as part of the Brighter Futures programme.

Representatives from Dunbia and Dawn Meats have been meeting with interested applicants at graduate fairs around the UK and Ireland.

Butchery Academy

Dunbia’s Highland Meats in North Ayrshire has launched a new Butchery Academy in collaboration with Scottish Meat Training.

Advertisement

This programme, lasting between 12 and 14 months, will focus on developing product knowledge, knowledge of different cuts of meat, and knife skills for trimming and boning, as the apprentices progress through the training.

The Craft Butchers from Scottish Meat Training will work closely with Dunbia’s management team in Highland Meats, in assessing the apprentices as they work toward a Level 2 accreditation in food and drink operations (meat skills). This accreditation is a recognised qualification across the industry.

Apprenticeship programme

Another exciting programme of development has been launched in Dunbia’s Dungannon site, in Northern Ireland, where Dunbia has introduced three apprenticeship programmes across a range of functions:

Level 2 and 3 in Meat and Poultry Industry Skills;

Level 5 Higher Level Apprenticeship in Food and Drink;

Level 3 Diploma in Engineering.

Caroline Heagney-Walsh, Dunbia’s head of HR, Northern Ireland, said: “Attracting new talent into our industry is essential for future growth and sustainability.

“We must ensure that we have engaging and robust training and development programmes to support knowledge and skill development, enabling us to provide clear pathways for career progression and helping develop our leaders of the future.

“All three of our initiatives clearly demonstrate the commitment our business has to creating exciting opportunities within the meat industry. We are future-focused, providing real opportunities to develop a great career.”