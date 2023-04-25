

Record crowds attended the 21st annual Gigginstown House Angus Sale, which took place at Fennor Farm in Co. Westmeath on Saturday (April 22).

A combination of ringside bidders and over 300 registered online bidders through the MartEye platform resulted in record demand, with 21 pedigree bulls and 20 in calf and maiden heifers selling for a record average price of just over €4,500.

The sale was conducted by Cavan-based Ballyjamesduff Mart and the auctioneer on the day was Tommy Harrisson.

This year’s bull draft featured a majority of four- and five-star animals bred from breed champions including:

Liss Maxy;

Carrigroe Nelson;

Luddenmore Kingkong.

The champion breeding in this year’s sale led to a new record average bull price for the annual sale of €4,815 and a top price of €7,600 for the 18-month-old bull Gigginstown King Mambo.

Sample bull prices from the sale:

Gigginstown Red Jester X353 sold for €5,600 Gigginstown King Mambo sold for €7,600 Gigginstown Black Lusto X399 sold for €3,800 Gigginstown Royal Flush sold for €4,700 Gigginstown Atlanta Baron X418 sold for €4,600 Gigginstown Red Enrique X394 sold for €4,500

Gigginstown offered 14 in calf heifers and six maiden heifers which sold for a record total

price of €84,000 and an average price of of €4,200.

The 19-month-old heifer Gigginstown Pelican Brief scanned in calf to Irish Angus Champion bull Mogeely Dram was the top price heifer selling for €7,500.

To celebrate this record-breaking sale, Gigginstown House Angus will now donate a cheque for €7,600 (the top price at the sale) to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Commenting on the sale, Gigginstown farm manager Joe O’Mahony said: “We were delighted to welcome the record crowds to our 21st Annual Angus Sale.

“This year’s strong prices are a testament to the popularity of the Angus Breed and the success of the Certified Angus Beef programme here in Ireland.”

Sample in-calf heifer prices from the sale:

Gigginstown Tide Belle X444 sold for €3,100 Gigginstown Ace of Spades X346 sold for €5,100 Gigginstown Massini sold for €5,200 Gigginstown Pelican Brief X341 sold for €7,500 Gigginstown Lady Jrawburn X245 and her Steil Theodore-sired bull calf sold for €4,100 Gigginstown The Insider X334 sold for €5,700

“We sincerely thank our sponsors and all those who supported the sale and we wish the successful buyers every success with their stock,” O’Mahoney added.

“As always, Gigginstown House Angus will stand behind every animal we sell.”

Sample maiden heifer prices from the sale: Gigginstown Miss Blossom X408 sold for €3,900 Gigginstown Just Native X431 sold for €3,950 Gigginstown Birches KBJ X402 sold for €2,850

“If any other breeders wish to join in the Gigginstown Angus success story, please call or visit us at any time as we will always have a young bull or a five-star heifer suitable for every dairy or beef breeder,” the farm manager said,

“We also wish to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart and MartEye for all their help in holding such a

successful on-farm and online pedigree sale.”