The final organic farm walk in a series of organic farm events organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will take place in Co. Donegal next week.

The event will be held on the farm of Donald Logue who began the transition to organics in 2017 and now farms a horticulture and tillage operation.

Farmers considering organic production are invited to attend the farm walk in Craig, Muff, Co. Donegal, F93N832, on Wednesday, September 13, at 2:00p.m.

Logue produces a number of seasonal vegetable products in polytunnels as well as organic potatoes and combi crops, the IFA said.

Organic farm walk

At the event the horticulture and tillage farmer will talk about the opportunities and challenges he has experienced so far.

Representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the Organic Trust, and the Irish Organic Association will also speak on the day.

The organic project team chair of the IFA, John Curran said these events are an “excellent” opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production.

“The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option. Anyone who is considering entering organic production should attend,” the IFA chair said.