The Irish government has been told it could do better as it was handed a C+ grade for “moderate progress” on its climate and environmental promises, in a new report published today. (Monday, September 5).

An independent panel of experts, commissioned by the environmental charity, Friends of the Earth, scored the government across nine subject areas on the implementation of climate and environmental commitments set out in the Programme for Government (PfG).

The experts awarded the government a C+ grade overall – a “small improvement” on the C grade the government received last year.

According to Friends of the Earth, with only a third of the government’s term remaining, the experts have for the first time identified some commitments in the PfG that are “now in danger of not being achieved”. Source: Friends of the Earth Ireland

The new report outlines that the Irish government is now “flirting with failure” to meet goals in key areas but has also made progress.

The chair of the assessment panel, Dr Cara Augustenborg, University College Dublin (UCD) said: “We’re accustomed to hearing nothing but bad news when it comes to Ireland’s environmental record, but taking a deep dive inside the government’s work since 2020 provides clear evidence that progress is being made to improve Ireland’s environmental health in most areas.

“It’s frustrating that this work is not yet apparent in people’s lives and we’re not seeing the transformational changes needed to address the climate and biodiversity emergency.”

According to Friends of the Earth the government has made positive progress in key areas such as the development of solar energy on farms; some peatland rewetting; tillage expansion; and organic farming supports.

It highlighted that protected urea usage increased by 59% in 2022, and that this should have a positive impact on emission reductions.

The charity also noted that emissions are down “due to fertiliser costs” but stated that they could rebound as prices stabilise.

However according to Friends of the Earth afforestation remains “well below target”.

“Land use remains a significant carbon source when it should be a carbon sink.

“More proactive interventions and less complacency by the government is essential for agriculture to achieve its emission reduction targets,” the report stated. Source: Friends of the Earth Ireland

Climate efforts

Overall Friends of the Earth have said that the government’s approach to environmental issues is still a long way off where it needs to be.

Improvements in energy sector were highlighted in its latest report including the first offshore wind auction and the ongoing roll-out of smart meters.

Energy scored a seven out of ten, which was an improvement of last year’s four out of ten score.

But the panel of experts also identified key commitments in the climate, nature and biodiversity, and drinking and waste water categories that are now in danger of not being achieved during the government’s term.

Oisín Coghlan, chief executive of Friends of the Earth, said:

“What this independent assessment shows is that time is running out fast for this government to fulfil its climate and environmental commitments.

“They are delivering incremental policy changes when meeting their own commitments now requires transformational change.”