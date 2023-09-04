Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer, which was stolen from the Geashill area in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The trailer is an Ivor Williams and was stolen last Thursday (August 31) at 4:30p.m.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information, or anyone that noticed the trailer offered for sale to contact Tullamore Garda Station.

According to the gardaí, there has been no update since the date of theft.

An Garda Síochána offers crime prevention advice on farm security. The advice includes:

Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse;

Photograph machinery and tools, keeping a detailed record of make, serial number and colour;

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations;

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall;

Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house. Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.

Ongoing theft

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of a quad bike which was stolen in Co. Monaghan in recent weeks.

It is understood that the red Honda quad, which is a 420 model, was taken during a burglary in the Oram area, around 5km from Castleblayney, in the early hours of Saturday, August 19.

A second burglary that also took place that morning in the same location involved the theft of a Honda ride-on lawnmower, a HF2417 model, and an inflatable paddle board.

Gardaí said in a social media post that it is possible a white van was used during at least one of the two incidents.

Anyone who was in the Oram area on the date in question and noticed anything suspicious is being asked to contact officers at Castleblayney Garda Station.