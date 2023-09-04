Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers fell slightly to an estimated 1,020.8 million litres in July 2023, according to new figures today (Monday, September 4) from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total milk intake was down by 2 million litres in July.

Although domestic milk intake in July fell marginally by 0.2%, further analysis of the latest milk statistics shows that throughout 2023 there has been a sharper decline when compared to 2022 statistics.

“Domestic milk intake fell by 0.8% – 43.9 million litres – over the seven month period from January to July 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

“Fat content rose to 4.13% in July 2023 from 4.03% in July 2022, while protein content was unchanged at 3.47% over the same period,” said Donal Kelly, senior statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO.

Source: CSO

The latest milk statistics for July also show that butter production grew by 8.5% from 29,300 tonnes in July 2022 to 31,700 tonnes in July 2023.

While skim milk powder production fell from 22,100 tonnes in July 2022 to 20,200 tonnes in July 2023.

According to the latest CSO statistics there has been a significant change in the milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers in some EU countries with Croatia recording one of the biggest declines of 5.9% from January to July 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

However in contrast Romania recorded a 12.1 increase in milk intake from January to July 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile a recent European Commission report shows that the production of raw milk increased in the EU by 0.8% in the first six months of this year.

The latest milk market situation report published by the commission highlights that total collections of milk in the EU increased by 0.8%.

However although the production of raw milk increased across the EU milk prices have not followed the same trajectory with average prices falling in the first six months of 2023 below corresponding 2022 prices.