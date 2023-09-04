University College Dublin (UCD) has today (Monday, September 4) announced the appointment of Prof. Rory Breathnach as the new dean and head of the university’s school of veterinary medicine (SVM).

He takes over the role from Prof. Michael Doherty, who has held the position since September 2016.

After graduating as a vet from UCD in 1986, Prof. Breathnach completed an internship at the university in small animal clinical studies.

He then went on to obtain an MSc in Drug Toxicology from the University of London.

After four years in small animal practice, he returned to the UCD as a lecturer in 1991 and subsequently obtained a PhD in clinical dermatology.

Prof. Breathnach was appointed clinical director of the UCD veterinary hospital in 2015.

In addition to his roles in UCD, Prof. Breathnach is a member of the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

He is also a member of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) advisory committee on companion animal welfare and the scientific committee of Greyhound Racing Ireland, formerly known as the Irish Greyhound Board.

Following the announcement of his appointment, Prof. Breathnach reflected on “the tireless efforts of all previous deans that have allowed me to now embrace this unique experience.”

“I am particularly grateful to Prof. Michael Doherty for the incredible work he performed over the past seven years, and for the constant support and encouragement he offered to all stakeholders within the UCD veterinary community, most especially in the area of One Health,” he said.

“The current and future challenges facing veterinary educational establishments and the wider profession have been well documented.

“However, surrounded by a team of formidable colleagues within UCD, and with the support of collaborators in cognate roles, I am confident we can successfully address these challenges.

“I look forward with huge excitement, dedication and commitment to the role, ensuring that we continue to deliver an exceptional student experience at UCD whilst fostering innovative initiatives to address the needs of all societal stakeholders,” Prof. Breathnach added.