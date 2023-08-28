Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a quad bike which was stolen in Co. Monaghan in recent weeks.

It is understood that the red Honda quad, which is a 420 model, was taken during a burglary in the Oram area, around 5km from Castleblayney, in the early hours of Saturday, August 19.

A second burglary that also took place that morning in the same location involved the theft of a Honda ride-on lawnmower, a HF2417 model, and an inflatable paddle board.

Advertisement

Gardaí said in a social media post that it is possible a white van was used during at least one of the two incidents.

Anyone who was in the Oram area on the date in question and noticed anything suspicious is being asked to contact officers in Castleblayney Garda Station who are investigating the thefts on: 042 9747900.

Gardaí

This is the second incident involving a quad bike being stolen the region in recent weeks.

Last month, Gardaí launched an investigation following the theft of a quad from a farm in Loughduff in Co. Cavan.

Advertisement

The red Honda Foreman 500 quad with an attached sprayer was stolen from the Grousehall area on the night of Wednesday, July 26.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.