Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a quad bike from a farm in Loughduff, Co. Cavan.

A red Honda Foreman 500 quad with an attached sprayer was stolen from the Grousehall area on Wednesday (July 26) night.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A man aged in his 50s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor on Wednesday.

The incident took place at approximately 4:00p.m on the R157 road at Moygaddy, Co. Meath, close to the boundary with Co. Kildare.

In Co. Cavan, another road traffic collision involving a tractor occurred earlier this week.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the N3 road near Burrenrea on Tuesday (July 25).

The collision between the tractor and a truck occurred at approximately 11:40a.m.

The driver of the tractor was a male in his 60s and he was transferred by air ambulance to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin for treatment of serious injuries, according to An Garda Síochána.