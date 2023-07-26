A tractor driver has been airlifted to hospital following a collision with an articulated truck in Cavan yesterday, Tuesday, July 25.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they, along with emergency services, attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the N3 road near Burrenrea, Co. Cavan yesterday morning.

The collision between the tractor and truck occurred at approximately 11:40a.m.

The driver of the tractor was a male in his 60s and he was transferred by air ambulance to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin for treatment of serious injuries, according to the gardaí.

There were no other injuries reported and the road, which had been closed for a period, has since reopened. Gardaí have stated that investigations are ongoing.

Second N3 incident yesterday

Later yesterday, gardaí attended the scene of a separate single-vehicle road traffic collision on the N3 near Behey, Co. Cavan at approximately 4:35p.m.

According to a garda statement, the driver in this incident was a man in his 20s and it is believed the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a telephone pole.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of injuries, not believed to be serious.

Wire from the telephone pole caused minor damage to two other vehicles but there were no other injuries reported and garda investigations are ongoing.