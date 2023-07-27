A man aged in his 50s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor yesterday (Wednesday, July 26).

The incident took place at approximately 4:00p.m on the R157 road at Moygaddy, Co. Meath, close to the boundary with Co. Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision.

The driver of the car received fatal injuries in the collision, Gardaí said.

No other injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

A technical examination of the scene of the collision was completed by Garda forensic collision investigators yesterday evening, during which time the road was closed.

The road has now since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have video footage of it, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda station, the Garda confidential line, or any garda station.

In Co. Cavan, another road traffic collision involving a tractor occurred the previous day.

On Tuesday (July 25), a tractor driver was airlifted to hospital following a collision with an articulated truck.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision that occurred on the M3 road near Burrenrea.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:40a.m on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin, for treatment of serious injuries, according to Gardaí.

There were no other injuries reported. The road was closed for a period before reopening. Gardaí said that investigations into this incident are ongoing.

A separate road traffic collision occurred later in the day on the N3, a single-vehicle collision that happened at around 4:35p.m.

According to Gardaí, the driver in this incident was a man in his 20s and it is believed the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a telephone pole.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of injuries, not believed to be serious.

Wire from the telephone pole caused minor damage to two other vehicles but there were no other injuries reported. A Garda investigation is also ongoing in relation to this incident.