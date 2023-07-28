The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is currently seeking expressions of interest from candidates for the roles of chairperson and ordinary members of the board of the new Agri-Food Regulator (An Rialálaí Agraibhia).

The role of the regulator will be to promote fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain.

It is anticipated that the board will meet at least six times during the year to oversee the running of the State body.

According to the Public Appointments Service, the new chairperson will be paid €8,978, while the remuneration for ordinary board members stands at €5,985.

Appointments to the board will be for an initial period of four years, with an option to extend this for a second term of up to five years.

Board

The chairperson must have “significant senior leadership experience” in a fast moving and results-orientated organisation of notable scale in the agri-food supply chain.

Candidates are expected to have a track record of “integrity and credibility in engaging with key stakeholders”, along with excellent communication skills and an understanding of corporate governance requirements.

It is desirable for applicants to have an understanding of the challenges facing the agri-food sector and the regulatory environment in which the sector operates.

For candidates seeking to join the board as an ordinary member, they must have previous experience at board level and knowledge of the agri-food supply chain.

“A proven track record as a primary producer in the agri-food sector” is also listed as an “essential” criteria for applicants.

“Non-executive board members should bring an independent judgement to bear on issues of strategy, performance resources, key appointments and standard of conduct,” the Public Appointments Service, said.

“Experience and knowledge of contractual arrangements, particularly in the agri-food supply chain” is seen as a desirable quality for prospective board members.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Tuesday, August 22,2023.

On July 11, President Michael D. Higgins signed the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 into law, after it was passed by both houses of the Oireachtas.

The bill provides for the designation of specific functions to a new Agri-Food Regulator.

The regulator will have powers to impose fines of up to €10 million on buyers, including retailers, food producers and processors, “who engage in unfair trading practices with farmers and other suppliers”.

Last May, Minister McConalogue announced that Niamh Lenehan had been selected as CEO designate for the Agri-Food Regulator.