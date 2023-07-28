Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue attended the launch of a new book outlining the history of The Plunkett House at Merrion Square in Dublin, which is the current headquarters of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

It was written by archivist, historian and novelist, Andrew Hughes.

No. 84 Merrion Square is also the headquarters of the Golden Jubilee Trust, which sponsored the publication.

Built in 1790, the house became the headquarters of the Irish Agricultural Organisation Society Ltd., (later renamed ICOS) in 1907. The society was formed in 1894 by Sir Horace Plunkett.

ICOS HQ history

The Plunkett House has stood witness to more than two centuries of rich Irish history, absorbing countless stories, from the daily domestic drama of its inhabitants to the nation’s profound struggles and triumphs, including the development and success of the Irish cooperative movement.

Sponsor of the publication, the Golden Jubilee Trust is a charitable trust with the primary objectives of promoting, developing and improving the cooperative movement and the industry of agriculture in Ireland.

As the 18th century ended, the Plunkett House was observer to a seismic political shift in 1800 with the Act of Union, creating the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland at that time.

It stood witness to the Great Famine in the mid-19th century, and Ireland’s path to independence at the dawn of the 20th century, including the tumultuous Easter Rising of 1916, when Dublin city centre was a major battleground.

The course of Irish history then subsequently changed forever including the War of Independence and the subsequent civil war.

In the times since, the house experienced the steady march of progress as the sound of horse-drawn carriages gave way to the roar of cars, trams, and buses.

Gaslights gave way to the steady glow of electricity, also heralding the advent of digital technology.

Into the 21st century, the house stood resolute through the Celtic Tiger years, the financial crisis that followed, and the subsequent recovery.

In more recent years, it stood silent, amid the empty streets of the Covid-19 pandemic, while witnessing the strength and unity of the people of Ireland, including cooperative farmers who helped to sustain the country with high-quality food throughout the crisis.

Home

For well over a century before, No. 84 was an elegant family home, first inhabited by Richard and Grace Baldwin and their family, and subsequently sold to their son-in-law (Francis Leigh) and daughter (also Grace).

It transferred in 1840 to the ownership of renowned physician Robert Graves and subsequently in 1855 to Daniel Bayley, a captain in the East India Tea Company armed forces.

In 1860, the house was sold again, to Joseph Napier, a Lord Chancellor of Ireland, and on the subsequent departure of the Napier family, the house became the location of the Irish Land Commission in 1882.

Thereafter, the house was occupied by Judge William O’Brien and then by a successful wine merchant, Joseph Brannan.

No. 84 came on the market in June 1907 to settle the estate of the late Joseph Brannan. It was purchased by a Testimonial Committee of Plunkett’s supporters, recognising his work in the promotion of cooperation, and was presented to Plunkett for the use of the IAOS, and also dedicated ‘The Plunkett House’.