Irish Rural Link (IRL) has raised concern at the level of households aged over 65 years that have no internet connection of any kind.

The latest data from Census 2022, published yesterday (Thursday, July 27), shows that while 83% of dwellings have some form of internet connection, 20% of dwellings headed by someone aged 65 and over have no internet connection.

This rate is higher among this age cohort who are living alone at 34%.



IRL, the national network representing the interest of rural communities, believes there are a combination of factors why this figure is higher among this age group.

“While the National Broadband Plan continues to be rolled out and more households in rural areas are being connected to high speed broadband, there is still a way to go for all homes to be connected.

“Also, the lack of digital skills among this cohort and having access to devices are the other main factors why there is low internet connection among this cohort,” the organisation said.

Digital divide

IRL said the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns highlighted the divide in digital skills, access to broadband and digital devices among the older age cohort.

The network ran a “buddy system” to help those who were cocooning to get online and stay in touch with family and friends.

It also delivered a “Getting Citizens Online” programme to teach basic computer skills to older people.

“IRL continue to raise their concerns that older people with low or no digital skills will be left behind as more and more services move online and everything becomes more digitalised.

“With more people remaining in their own home as they age, the technologies to support them to do so will need a certain level of digital skills and possibly internet connection.

“More effort to support older people to have access to internet connection, the digital skills and devices is needed so they can get comfortable in using technology and are not left behind or further isolated from society,” the network said.

IRL has called for one-to-one training in digital skills for people aged over 65.