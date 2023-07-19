Irish Rural Link (IRL) has called on the government to increase core social welfare payments by a minimum of €25 per week in Budget 2024.

The national network representing the interest of rural communities, will attend the Department of Social Protection’s pre-budget forum today (Wednesday, July 19) in Farmleigh House, Dublin.

The group will also urge the government to increase the fuel allowance by 50% to help low-income households with the cost of fuel.

“These households, especially in rural areas, have been impacted the most by the cost of living crisis,” they said.

Social welfare

According to IRL, over 5% of the population are now in consistent poverty, which is an increase from 12 months ago.

The government have committed to reducing consistent poverty to 2% by 2025.

“Social welfare payments and supports for those in low income jobs must be increased to ensure people have an adequate income to afford a minimum standard of living and for the 2% target to be achieved,” IRL said.

“One-off payments announced in Budget 2023, while welcome, only supported low-income households to cover some of their bills.

“Budget 2024, must start to put proper financial supports in place for social welfare recipients and others on low-income so they can be lifted out of poverty and not push more people into it,” the group added.

The group has also said that there should be no further increase in excise duty for petrol and diesel in Budget 2024.

“We know that households on low income in rural areas have higher living cost than their peer urban households, mainly due to higher transport costs.

“Households in rural areas need a car, and in most cases two cars,” it said.

IRL added that a decision to reduce the grant for electric vehicles (EV) may lessen the incentive for people to switch to EV in rural areas.

“While an adequate income is needed to lift people out of poverty so too is access to essential services.

“Investment in public transport and local link services is needed if all people in society are to have a sustainable future.

“At present, there is little or no choice for people in rural areas when it comes to public transport and this excludes marginalised and vulnerable groups further from fully participating in society,” the group said.