79% of consumers believe that locally-grown vegetables are of higher quality and almost three quarters believe they are worth paying more for, according to research from Bord Bia.

The online survey of 2,043 Irish adults who regularly purchase fresh produce as part of their grocery shopping was carried out by the Bord Bia Thinking House last November.

Nine out of ten respondents said that vegetables are good value for money.

The research found that vegetables are the category least likely to have been cut back on in the grocery shop as a result of cost-of-living pressures.

The survey also revealed that 90% of consumers claim they like to support local fruit and vegetable growers.

Vegetables

Bord Bia is encouraging consumers to support local growers by purchasing fresh, local, in-season fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement

The Irish Food Board has appealed to consumers to actively check information on packs and labels such as the Bord Bia Quality Mark to ensure produce is locally grown.

Bord Bia said that new-season potatoes and field vegetables are now in plentiful supply in spite of difficult planting conditions in March and April of this year.

Vegetables currently in season and readily available in Ireland during July include: new season ‘Queens’ potatoes; cabbage; broccoli; carrots; scallions; courgettes; cauliflower; swedes; parsnips; beetroot; strawberries; lettuce and tomatoes.

Bord Bia has developed an interactive ‘best in season’ calendar to educate people about what is in season and the benefits of buying seasonal produce.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, said:

“In Ireland we are fortunate that we have access some of the tastiest, highest quality, locally produced, seasonal produce which is also sustainable.

“I would encourage consumers, wherever they buy their fruit and vegetables, to give real consideration to where the produce is coming from and always buy fresh, in season and locally grown where possible.”

Lorcan Bourke, sector manager for fresh produce and potatoes, in Bord Bia added:

“Our research shows that grocery shoppers believe that fresh vegetables represent good value for money and the majority of Irish consumers like to support local growers.

Advertisement

“We would like to encourage people to take that extra step at point of purchase and check the label for source information to ensure they are buying the freshest, tastiest locally grown, in-season produce which also allows them to eat in the most healthy and sustainable way possible.”



