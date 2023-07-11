Bord Bia has warned that “high standards of animal welfare” throughout the supply chain “are vital to maintaining the positive reputation of Irish agriculture”.

An RTÉ Investigates programme, which aired last night (Monday, July 10), highlighted the mistreatment of calves, a number of incidents at marts in Ireland and the conditions endured by calves during transport.

In a statement released today (Tuesday, July 11) Bord Bia said it “fully supports all investigations in animal welfare breaches” including an investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) into the livestock marts that were featured in the programme.

“Bord Bia continues to work with farmers, processors, and industry bodies, including DAFM, Animal Health Ireland and Teagasc, on initiatives to support the continuous improvement of animal health and welfare,” it stated.

Advertisement

According to the Irish food board dairy exports from Ireland grew 33% in 2022 compared with 2021 “reaching a record value of €6.8 billion”.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has also condemned what he described as the “shocking practices” on the RTÉ Investigates programme.

He has pledged that his department will “investigate the matter fully and take appropriate action”.

Source: RTÉ Investigates

Separately Senator Victor Boyhan, who serves on the agricultural panel of the Seanad, has said that he found the content of the RTÉ Investigates programme “disturbing and clearly highlighted shocking animal cruelty which is unacceptable to the agricultural community”.

Advertisement

Senator Boyhan today renewed his call for veterinary technicians to oversee and accompany the international transport of animals in line with the robust animal welfare code of conduct.

“I am in favour of veterinary technicians who are trained in animal husbandry and would provide an excellent solution to undertake the monitoring required, I call on the minister to examine this practical option,” he added.

He said that the “animal welfare abuse” highlighted in the programme had been “perpetrated by a few” and that the Department of Agriculture must fully investigate and ensure that “those found responsible will be held accountable”.