The Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that it will “fully support” an investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) into incidents of calf mistreatment at marts.

Footage from several marts around the country on an RTÉ Investigates programme last night (Monday, July 10) documented bull calves being kicked, beaten with sticks, dragged by their ears and tails and thrown on and off trailers.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has condemned what he has described as the “shocking practices” on the programme.

“My department has requested RTÉ provide it with all of the footage available, and any other information it has, so that it can investigate the matter fully and take appropriate action,” he said.

ICOS

In a statement today, ICOS said that it “unequivocally condemns instances of cruelty to animals”.

“The occurrences depicted in the programme are abhorrent, unacceptable and in contravention of our deeply held values and clearly defined policies on animal welfare.

“Such occurrences are in no way representative of the required high standards and values that are observed and practiced by our members and by farmers nationwide who are compassionate and caring for their livestock,” the group said.

“There must be zero tolerance and absolute condemnation of any mistreatment of animals.

“We welcome an investigation into any incidences of animal cruelty by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and we will fully support the investigation in relation to these matters,” ICOS added.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane has said that the mart workers who mistreated the calves on the footage should be “identified and sacked”.

Deputy Kerrane said there must be consequences for those engaged in the “vile scenes of abuse of calves, contrary to the law and basic common decency”.

Calves

Meanwhile, an umbrella organisation for farmers, processors and representative organisations has appealed to anyone with information about the mistreatment of calves to report it.

Meat and Dairy Facts represents Bord Bia, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and the National Dairy Council (NDC).

“In light of the RTÉ Investigates programme, we wish to state that we abhor and condemn unequivocally any breach of animal welfare legislation.

“We would encourage anybody who has information about specific incidents or who was witness to any potential breach of the law to report it to the relevant authority, in this instance the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“Ireland has an outstanding record when it comes to animal welfare. Farmers care about the welfare and wellbeing of the farm animals they rear.

“Farmers demand high standards of animal welfare on and off farm and strive to achieve high standards on a daily basis.

“DAFM has announced that it is launching an investigation into the alleged breaches of animal welfare and we fully support this investigation,” Meat and Dairy Facts said.