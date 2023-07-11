Mart workers shown mistreating calves during an RTÉ Investigates programme last night (Monday, July 10) must be identified and sacked, Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane said.

Footage on the programme documented bull calves being kicked, beaten with sticks, dragged by their ears and tails and thrown on and off trailers.

Deputy Kerrane said there must be consequences for those engaged in the “vile scenes of abuse of calves, contrary to the law and basic common decency”.

The programme also documented alleged breaches of legislation surrounding the transport of calves for live export to Europe for veal production.

Deputy Kerrane said that last night’s RTÉ programme was “hard to watch”.

“It highlighted cruel practices by some in some marts which do not reflect how the vast majority of handlers, mart staff and indeed, farmers treat animals. In fact, the abuse displayed flies in the face of basic common decency.

“Animal welfare standards exist for a reason but they are useless if not monitored and enforced and where these standards are not met, there needs to be consequences.

“A number of laws were blatantly disregarded in what was aired – animal welfare and the treatment of young calves as well as the failure to adhere to laws in place for live exports as regards rest times and feeding. This is unacceptable,” the Roscommon–Galway TD said. Calves being kicked at a mart Image: RTÉ Investigates

The Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson said she had “no doubt” that high livestock welfare standards are in place at the vast majority of the country’s marts.

However, she said the documentary highlighted some cases where rules are not being implemented and this requires “a thorough investigation”.

“I also noted one mart in response to the cruelty displayed on footage aired suggested animal welfare training for staff, anyone working in a mart who engages in throwing calves or physically abusing them shouldn’t work in such an environment, far from training, these individuals need to be identified and sacked.”

Kerrane added that a review of practices and laws around live exports is needed if Ireland wants to continue with such exports. Vile scenes on @RTE_PrimeTime tonight. Those filmed abusing calves don’t need training in animal welfare as suggested by one mart they should be identified and sacked. This needs thorough and immediate investigation by the Department. Laws must be enforced.— Claire Kerrane TD (@ClaireKerrane) July 10, 2023

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has condemned what he has described as the “shocking practices” on the RTÉ Investigates programme.

“My department has requested RTÉ provide it with all of the footage available, and any other information it has, so that it can investigate the matter fully and take appropriate action,” he said.