The new president of the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS), Edward Carr, has warned that the sector is facing a “particularly challenging time”.

But Carr, who is also chair of Arrabawn co-operative, believes the co-op model is “robust, sustainable and fit for purpose”.

According to ICOS its member co-ops and their associated companies have over 150,000 individual members, employ more than 12,000 people in Ireland and a further 24,000 abroad.

It has estimated that they have a combined turnover of almost €15 billion.

Carr succeeds James O’Donnell who had served as the president of ICOS since June 2022.

Advertisement

Carr said the co-op movement has served the Irish rural economy and farming families for 130 years.

“We have particular challenges in our time as we steer a course through the various environmental and other restrictions that we’re facing, but I’m confident that the co-op structure will support and work with farmers to help them to adapt to the changing conditions and to continue to thrive.

“Irish farmers have always been committed to sustainability – past, present and future.

“Working with all stakeholders, our sector will continue to use science-based solutions to address the climate action imperatives that we all face,” he added.

Carr farms at Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary with his wife, June; sons, Eamon and Ronan; and daughters, Lisa and Ciara.

Advertisement

He believes because of Ireland’s predominantly pasture-based production model that it has “one of the lowest carbon agricultural economies in the world” and has sounded a warning about any possible policy changes that could impact on that model.

“Rather than advancing unduly severe or radical measures, and thereby potentially displacing a greater carbon potential to other less-efficient food-producing regions of the world, it is essential that Irish agriculture is given reasonable time to make all necessary adjustments to which we are committed.

“We are working to further reduce emissions towards 2030, and onwards, while ensuring continuity and security of supply for the wholesome and natural foods that we produce,” Carr added.

ICOS has also confirmed that Willie Meagher from Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary – who represents Tipperary Co-operative – was elected vice-president of the organisation.