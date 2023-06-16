Arrabawn co-op has today (Friday, June 16) become the latest processor to confirm its price for milk supplied in May.

The Co. Tipperary-headquartered co-op will pay its suppliers a base milk price of 39.69c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Arrabawn’s average milk price for May, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 41.47 c/L.

The quoted milk price for May based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 43.05c/L including VAT.

Milk price

Earlier today, Dairygold announced that it has opted to maintain the same quoted milk price it announced last month.

Dairygold will offer a quoted milk price for May of 40c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, and VAT.

The processor said that its quoted milk price will equate to an average farmgate price for May of 41.9c/L, based on average May milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

On EU standard constituents, the price for May, based on constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 42.6c/L.

Kerry Group will pay suppliers a base milk price of 37c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This marks a drop of 1c/L by the processor from the base price of 38c/L for April supplies.

This latest price equates to 40.61c/L including VAT at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

The processor said that, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the expected average milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 39.09c/L.