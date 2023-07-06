The price of wholesale electricity was 35% lower in June 2023 when compared with the same month last year, according to Wind Energy Ireland.

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt hour (MWh) during June 2023 was €117.11, down from €181.84 the previous year.

On days with the most wind power the average cost of a MWh of electricity fell even further to €106.98/MWh.

The cost rose to €134.97 on days when Ireland relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.

However, the report notes that average prices before the fossil fuel energy crisis were between €50-70/MWh, meaning there is still some way to go for consumers to see significant benefits.

Advertisement

Electricity

In its monthly report published today (Thursday, July 6), the representative body said that Irish wind farms provided a third of the island’s electricity over the first six months of 2023.

Wind energy met 20% of the electricity demand last month, which was down on June 2022.

“The first half of the year has been strong for Irish wind farms which has helped to protect Irish families and businesses from the worst effects of relying on expensive imported gas.

“New wind farms, along with solar and battery projects, will be connecting before the end of 2023 but we really need to accelerate the delivery of onshore and offshore renewables if we are to reach our legally binding carbon emissions reduction targets,” Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, said.

“The reforms the government is bringing forward to the planning system will help, but a key priority must be resourcing,” he added.

“We need more people with the right skills in state agencies like An Bord Pleanála and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to help achieve our wind energy targets.

“The government’s budget for 2024 will really be the last chance to provide the funds to resource the planning system to support Ireland’s Climate Action Plan objectives for 2030.

Advertisement

“The quicker that projects can clear the planning system, the sooner they can be built and start delivering clean electricity to power our homes, businesses and local communities,” he said.

Cunniffe noted that solar energy is also starting to make a “useful contribution” to meet Ireland’s electricity demand.

“This is going to rise quickly as more solar farms are connected,” he said.